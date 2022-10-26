ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been 10 years since the first “Stroll on State,” and organizers are laying out this year’s plan even though it is not even Halloween yet.

“Stroll on State” is a big event in the Rockford community, and they shared their biggest motivation that kept many workers and volunteers keep the event going.

“I just snapped a quick picture of my baby and my husband looking really adorable at this brand-new event,” said Luren Conklin. “I had no idea it was going to blow up to be such a huge thing.”

Luren and her husband Scott have been going to “Stroll on State” since the very beginning. To their surprise, a picture of their son Hayen became a symbol for the event.

“Kinda how it works as a parent too,” Luren said. “When it gets really hard, sometimes all I have to do is look at their faces or photos and remember why I’m doing this.”

John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that they are pleased to finally meet the kid who has given them motivation all these years.

“Just to see him now and to hear his story and his family’s story of loving this event and coming every year and what it means to their family, that’s really what touches our hearts and gives motivation to our volunteers,” Groh said.

Instead of multiple tree lightings like last year, they want everyone back together this year and will only do one main tree lighting near the BMO Center. There will be 10 inflatable balloons in the parade in honor of the 10th Anniversary.

A “Holiday Hot Rods Classic Car Show” will showcase antique cars decked out for the holidays this year.

“You, Rockford, is a wonderful place to live and a great destination to visit, and it is really thrilling for our team, and for our sponsors and volunteers, to see tens and thousands of people in Downtown Rockford on that one day, the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Groh said.

The Conklin family said that they are excited to keep celebrating.

“Recognizing that Hayden is now kinda the face of Stroll on State as being an icon for lifting people up for the holiday spirit, you know, we will definitely make our presence more known down here,” Scott said.

The festivities will kick off on November 26 with the “Dasher Dash” in Downtown Rockford.