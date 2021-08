ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s SupplyCore landed a contract that could be worth $900 million.

SupplyCore was among three companies awarded the dead by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) troop support.

The DLA manages resources for all five branches of the military.

SupplyCore and the other companies will provide metal products including repair parts or heavy equipment.

The deal is for two years, with options for three more.

SupplyCore has been working with the US military since 1987.