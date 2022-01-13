Rockford’s SupplyCore Inc. awarded $60M military contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SupplyCore Inc, based in Rockford, has been awarded a $60 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for facilities maintenance and repair.

The DoD says the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard facilities SupplyCore will service are in South Korea and Illinois.

In August of 2021, SupplyCore landed a $900 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, providing metal products including repair parts or heavy equipment.

In September 2020, the company entered into a $107 million agreement with the U.S. General Services Administration to provide logistics support to U.S. bases in Japan and Okinawa.