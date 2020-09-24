Rockford’s SupplyCore nabs $107M U.S. defense contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SupplyCore in Rockford signed an agreement with the U.S. General Services Administration to provide logistics support services in Japan and Okinawa.

The deal, worth $107 million, is valid for one year.

SupplyCore’s customers include the Department of Defense, the Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies.

