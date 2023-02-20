ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chocolate tasters will be able to indulge their sweet tooth as the 16th annual Chocoholic Frolic returns to Rockford this week.

Dubbed “Rockford’s Sweetest Night of the Year,” the Chocoholic Frolic was established to raise funds for The Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties — an organization that provides care to families raising children with developmental disabilities.

To be held Thursday, February 23rd from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Tebala Event Center, at 7910 Newburg Road, twenty participating creators will offer samples from chocolate and chocolate-inspired creations.

The event will also feature a dueling pianos performance, silent auction, and a raffle.

Tickets are available here.

WTVO-TV is a co-sponsor of the Chocoholic Frolic.