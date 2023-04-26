ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Once every ten years or so, Symbol, the “one of a kind” Rockford sculpture located along the Rock River Recreation Path, gets a wash and a new coat of paint.

Its day has finally come.

On Wednesday, crews from the Rockford Park District power washed the sculpture ahead of its new paint job.

Vicky Grondzki, who owns Painting4U in Loves Park, is expected to take a few weeks to repaint the sculpture, matching the tint of the original paint color of “Liberman Red” or “Vermillion Red.”

Symbol was created for the city by sculptor Alexander Liberman and was intended to honor the city’s metal fabrication history. It was originally installed at the corner of W. State Street and Wyman in 1978; it was moved to Sinnissippi Park in 1984.