ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act brought in $3,624,802 in February, with 28,098 admissions, according to an earnings report.

Rockford will see $209,338 of tax revenue, while $418,676 will go to the state. A portion of the local taxes will benefit the Rockford Promise scholarship program.

The temporary casino, located at 610 N. Bell School Road, opened its doors to the public November 10, 2021.

The casino will remain in operation for 2 years during the construction of the full Hard Rock Casino Rockford, which will be built on the site of the former Clock Tower Resort on E. State Street.