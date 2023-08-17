ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A replanting effort is set to get underway after plants and flowers were damaged near Veterans Memorial Circle.

The “Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle” said that they learned about the damage on Wednesday. The median north of the roundabout was damaged after a driver ran over several perennial plants.

The organization will be replanting flowers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a donation was made by Didier Greenhouses.

The “Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle” have reached out to Rockford Police in an effort to find the driver responsible for the initial damage.