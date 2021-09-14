Rockford’s violent crime, shootings, assaults continue to climb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to the Rockford Police Department, violent crime has risen 5% over the last year, along with an increase in shooting, assaults, and auto thefts, but robberies and property crimes are down.

Police reported 1,518 violent crimes in Rockford so far this year, compared with 1,441 over the same period last year, with 41.5% of violent crime considered domestic related (an increase of 7.2% from last year.)

Shots fired incidents that police responded to increased from 426 in 2020 to 484 in 2021. Aggravated assaults also climbed from 1,131 to 1,221, and 295 auto thefts were reported this year, up from 256 last year.

For comparison, in 2018, 1,242 violent crimes were reported in the city, with 273 reported shots fired incidents, and 887 aggravated assaults.

Police say they recovered 308 guns off of the streets, which is 84% more than last year.

However, robberies declined by 3 reported incidents, from 169 reported in 2020 to 163 reported this year. And property crimes dropped 11%, from 2,837 to 2,513.