ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Summer may be far from residents’ minds, even with temperatures in the 50’s, but it is always around the corner for what is now an award-winning Rockford attraction.

The West Rock Wake Park, 1420 S Pierpont Ave., was named the Water Sports Industry Association’s “Wake Park of the Year” at the 16th annual “Summit in the Snow” in California last Saturday. The park is home to many outdoor summer activities, and has been making improvements continuously.

All the hard work is now being noticed.

“There’s a range of what constitutes a cable park, but they are essentially ski resorts for the summer. It’s literally the best way to say it,” said Daniel Jarrett, co-owner of West Rock Wake Park. “Part of the reason we won this award was because all the pro-athletes in the industry, people have kind of now seen what we have done with all the ramps and just certain, I won’t get in the technical aspect, but it was pretty cool because the pro-athletes are like, ‘West Rock is the best park in the world.'”

Jarrett co-owns the park with his wife, Amy. He was there to accept the recognition, and he said he is still in shock.

“The room is full of legends, so as one who grew up in water skiing, to be in the room with the guy that literally created wake boarding, so it was amazing,” Jarrett said.

Despite the surprise, Jarrett said it is gratifying to see that the hard work being put into the park is being noticed.

“The cables throughout the country have typically spent a lot more more money than we have, and what I love about the West Rock, Levings Lake, southwest side of Rockford’s story is that with the park district, city, county, I mean this is truly a collaborative effort.”

Jarrett said that, beyond the award, they are excited for the upcoming season. Whether a professional or a beginner, they welcome all, because it is all about community and water sports for everyone.

“Rockford as a whole, wanting to just, continuing to be better and better and come up with unique ways to make this city better, and to take a sport like wake boarding and water skiing and bring it to everybody,” he said.

The park is not done improving, as they hope to have live music and food trucks for everyone to enjoy this summer.