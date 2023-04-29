ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An immersive experience returned to a local museum this weekend.

Midway Village Museum had their World War I reenactment. Visitors could tour a reproduction of a 150-yard trench system and watch reenacted battles.

They could also visit encampments to see WWI uniforms, weapons and equipment.

Reenactors came from across the Midwest to portray soldiers and civilians from the U.S. and Europe. It was the museum’s first full-scale “World War I Days” since 2019.

There is a lot of work that goes into putting on such a large event.

“We’ve had 250 reenactors come from all over the Midwest. Getting all the food vendors here is a big deal. We have people on staff that’s basically their full-time job for a couple of weeks. getting the village cleaned up and ready for everybody,” said Alex Gary, development director of Midway Village. “People stay the night here. It’s a massive undertaking.”

Sunday is the last day to check it out. While the event is big, it is still just a third of the size of the museum’s “World War II Days” that takes place at the end of September.