Rockford’s YES Club choir to perform at Illinois State Fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Young Eagles Succes” or YES Club held choir practice today in preparation for its performance at the Illinois State Fair.

The club is a non-profit organization which mentors youth in Rockford.

The choir will perform on August 21st.

Group leaders say members are excited to show off their hard work, and intend to sing songs about freedom, community, and peace.

“We have two different stages, two different performances and we’re going to blow the roof off of both of them,” said YES Club founder and CEO, Carl Cole. “We are going to do a bang up job. And that’s what we do, we leave great footprints. And I’m proud of every single one of the kids.”

The county fair performance will be YES Club’s 13th.