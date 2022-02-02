Rockford’s YMCA celebrates Black History Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — February is Black History Month, and there are tons of local events to celebrate it.

There will be plenty to do at the YMCA of Rock River Valley this month. The Riverfront location hosted a lyrical and jazz dance performance on Wednesday night. It was part of a series of Black History Month events at the “Y,” which will take place every Wednesday this month.

Organizers said that they hope showcasing local talents can bring the community together.

“Embrace diversity, because that’s what it’s all about,” said Linette Rojas, a fitness instructor at the YMCA. “You know, Black History Month, yes it’s about honoring the history of Black History Month, but it’s also, you know, all cultures, all diversities just coming together to celebrate who we are today.”

Find a full list of the YMCA’s Black History Month events below. They will all be live-streamed on the YMCA’s Facebook page for those who can not make it in-person to the performances.