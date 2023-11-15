ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The YMCA Retired Men’s Club set up its annual Christmas Tree Sale at Highcrest Centre on Thursday.

Volunteers helped unload 525 trees for this year’s sale, along with an assortment of wreaths and garlands.

Proceeds from the sale are donated to the YMCA’s youth programs.

The annual Christmas tree sale has been a tradition for more than 60 years.

“We look forward to seeing so many of the same people return year after year which allows us to help the YMCA,” said co-chair Loren Salzman.

The lot at Highcrest Centre will be open this weekend, and daily after Thanksgiving.