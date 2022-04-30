ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford held its “Youth Program Fair” on Saturday, and it was an event to be at for residents looking for summer activities.

It was a one-stop shop for different opportunities available for kids. They had everything from sports, cooking, dancing and even volunteer opportunities for this summer.

Organizers spoke on why these programs are so important.

“We have tutors, we have a summer program coming up, we have our afterschool programs here,” said Carnell Brown, assistant director of the Boys and Girls Club.

Brown said that he has a passion for helping the youth, which is why the Boys and Girls Club hosted a “Youth Program Fair” on Saturday, pulling the community together for the sake of young kids.

“That’s like, a big goal here at the Boys and Girls Club,” Brown said. “Keeping them off the streets, and if I could stay open for 24 hours, I would.”

The whole goal is to show kids that the community cares about them and that they can do something productive to benefit them, as well as the community, over the summer.

“Through all the young people that I hope we would be able to save this summer from dangerous situations, from stressful situations in their homes as well as from the mental health crisis we are all going through right now,” said Kenneth Edward Copeland, pastor of New Zion’s Baptist Church.

Copeland has lived in Rockford for 21 years, and he said that this is a great opportunity for kids to get involved in programs that give them a voice and a sense of hope.

“We want our community to prosper and all of us want our children to be safe, and that’s what I love about Rockford,” Copeland said. “If you get an idea, you can actually pull it off and it can actually make a difference.”

Brown hopes that they can have more events in the future to showcase all of the opportunities the City of Rockford has to offer to the youth.