Rockton Avenue COVID-19 testing facility to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 testing facility operated by Crusader Community Health on Rockton Avenue will close, effective Friday.
Officials say the site at UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford, at 1601 Parkview Ave, will expand testing capacity.
Crusader Community Health is set to return to its core mission of providing healthcare to community residents, officials said Tuesday.
