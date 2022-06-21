ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Post Office is asking that customers contact them if they dropped mail off in a collection box that caught fire on Sunday.

Officials said the collection box, at the main post office location at 214 W Main Street, caught fire and some of the damaged mail is unidentifiable.

A majority of the mail has been identified, officials said, and those customers are being notified.

Anyone else who dropped mail off this weekend is asked to contact the post office at 815-624-6281 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.