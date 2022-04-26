ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A morning fire in Rockton destroyed a family’s home.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Ferry Street near Hononegah High School. The original call came in from Rockton’s fire chief, who was reportedly driving in the area and spotted the smoke.

Several departments responded and the fire was quickly put out. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt in the blaze. The house, however, was badly damaged and cannot be lived in. The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.