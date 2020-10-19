Rockton firefighters battle fully engulfed barn Saturday night

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton Firefighters responded to a barn fire Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 in the 6600 block of Forest Preserve Road.

A neighbor noticed the fire and alerted the property owner.

Fire crews said when they arrived the fire had already engulfed the entire barn. They said high wind gusts may have accelerated the fire.

The fire is still under investigation. No one was injured.

