Rockton gas station robbery suspect in jail for Georgia murder

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A suspect in a Rockton gas station robbery has been arrested for murder in Georgia.

The suspect, Tre-Various Lee, 20, has been arrested on murder charges in Columbus, Georgia.

Rockton Police say Lee was charged with an armed robbery at the BP gas station, located at 629 N. Blackhawk, on July 5th, 2020

Authorities responded to the scene after an uninjured employee told officers she was robbed at gunpoint and cash was taken from the register.

Officers from Rockton Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and K9, Illinois State Police, Roscoe Police Department, and South Beloit Police Department helped search the area but did not find the suspect.

A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Technician helped to process evidence from the scene. After months of investigation, Lee was identified as a person of interest.

Lee is charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm (Class X Felony), Aggravated Robbery (Class 1 Felony), and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony).

On July 8, just three days after the Rockton Robbery, 26-year-old Deondray Williams was shot and killed in Columbus. Lee was arrested last month.