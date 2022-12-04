ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — It is officially the holiday season, so the annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” took place in Downtown Rockton this weekend.

There was shopping, lights and a lot of Christmas festivities all weekend long. It was the 38th year that the tradition has been held.

Saturday’s fun included writing letters to Santa, singing from a barbershop quartet, horse drawn carriage rides, s’mores and more.

One of the most anticipated events of “Christmas Walk” weekend is the lighted parade down Main Street. It started near the American Legion Hall and went east along Main Street before ending at Hononegah High School.

More winter festivities were on deck for Sunday, including the hot cocoa crawl and the “Historic Homes for the Holidays” tour.