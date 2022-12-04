ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Annual “Rockton Christmas Walk” wrapped up in Downtown Rockton on Sunday.

There was shopping, lights and lots of Christmas festivities all weekend long. The “Hot Cocoa Crawl” took place Sunday afternoon. Participants went to six local businesses for some hot chocolate and special activities, or coupons, for the crawl.

Tickets sold out for the event. It was the 38th year of the Rockton Christmas Walk, and it is still bringing the same holiday spirit.

“It’s been nice to see this continue throughout the different generations and decades. We enjoy making this into something that unites families,” said Tricia Diduch, event manager of the Rockton Christmas Walk. “People come in to visit families for this weekend, and hopefully we’ll just continue to keep the spirit of the original Rockton Christmas Walk weekend.”

The “Historic Homes for the Holidays” tour went on Sunday night, and lighted displays will be on throughout the week.