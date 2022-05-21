ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Pelicans are starting to visit Northern Illinois, and a stateline city is celebrating them.

Rockton held their “Pelican Fest” on Saturday. Residents could have gone on a birders hike, looking for pelicans to start the day. Hoo Haven then held an event with “Rocky Road” the pelican, and there was a falcon presentation after. Booths from all across the stateline were at the festival.

Organizers said that the festival is all for a good cause, which is the pelican.

“Basically raising awareness about the greater White Pelicans, as well as other migration birds coming though our region,” said Zach Grycan, director of stewardship for the Natural Land Institute.

Different restaurants were also running sales for the festival.