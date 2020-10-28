Rockton kid’s ‘Freedom Flapper’ mullet comes in 2nd best in U.S.A.

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Talk about bragging rights! 12-year-old Noah Smith, of Rockton, has the 2nd best mullet in the whole U.S. of A!

Noah and his sweet mullet went all the way to becoming a finalist for the USA Kids’ Mullet Championships!

We spoke with the 7th grader and his mom about why he decided to enter his Freedom Flapper in the contest in the interview above.

Noah took 2nd place with 3,217 votes and won a $200 prize, and a pair of sunglasses.

8-year-old Jax, from Texas, won first place with 5,397 votes.

