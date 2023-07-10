ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Talcott Free Library has unveiled the rules for Friday’s “Drag Queen Q&A.”

The library announced last week that the event would be virtual instead of in-person. Roscoe Police said that it would be safer that way, according to the Board.

Cameras and microphones will be disabled, with no one being able to see who else is on the call.

Talcott Library card users will get first registration, followed by residents without the card.

Hundreds of people showed up to the library last month. Some people were protesting the event while others were there in support of it.