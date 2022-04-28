MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Nathan Rieken, 25, of Rockton, has been sentenced to spend 15 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13.

He was sentenced in McHenry County on Wednesday.

Rieken was arrested by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at his home in the 300 block of Valley Force Drive in Rockton, in July of 2019, following an investigation of a sexual assault that happened in 2014 involving a minor under the age of 13.

Marengo Police said they received the initial complaint and conducted the investigation.