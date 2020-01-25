Rockton mom hopes her sobriety will inspire others

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Erica Charron, in Rockton, says she hopes her sobriety will help motivate others to make positive changes.

She not only opened a business, called Erica’s Board Creations, 116 West Main Street, but she’s using it to improve lives.

“The day I decided to start the business was November of 2016, and that was the last day I picked up a drink,” said Charron.

She says she became an alcoholic after spending years suffering from depression and anxiety.

Her solution: start a new journey to sobriety by starting a new business.

She holds classes specifically focused on helping others pursue their dreams, by creating “vision boards” laden with quotations, to remind them of their goals.

“I feel, a lot of times, it brings me to tears. I feel so blessed,” she said. “The people I’ve met along the way that I can help, by telling my story, is more of a blessing than a financial success for the business.”

Charron says she has another “vision board” creation event scheduled for Febraury 16th.

