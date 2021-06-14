Rockton officials ask residents to conserve water supply amid Chemtool explosion

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockton Water Department says people in Rockton and Roscoe should not use sprinklers or water their lawn Monday.

This is to make sure firefighters have as much water as they need. Officially, there are no restrictions.

Beloit leaders say they’re helping Rockton with the water supply. As a precaution, Beloit residents are encouraged to conserve water and hold off on non-essential water usage.

State and local officials say they do not know how long it will take to complete fire suppression efforts.