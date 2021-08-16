Hononegah parents protest against mask mandate for students as school year begins

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — On the first day of school for several local school districts, parents protested the latest mask-mandate for students.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. Pritzker’s Executive Order was made following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as America grapples with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant.

“We need to see their beautiful faces. They need to see each other’s faces and emotion and know how beautiful they are,” said parent Jamie Szilagyi. “We have put these masks on their faces and this is not right, it’s not right.”

Parents told Eyewitness News they don’t oppose the wearing of masks, but believe it should be a choice. The group outside Hononegah on Monday morning said they will continue to protest the mandate, and plan to attend upcoming school board meetings.

The Illinois State Board of Education has threatened to revoke the standing of any school which defies the Governor’s order, saying the mandate carries the weight of law.