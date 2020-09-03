Rockton Police Officer hurt when squad car struck by drunk driver

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton Police are issuing a warning to drunk drivers after an officer was hurt and two others nearly hit while investigating an accident scene.

Police say a squad car was hit and one officer suffered minor injuries. Two other officers jumped out of the way and were uninjured.

Rockton Police say they are using the crash to remind drivers to stay off the road if they have too much to drink over the Labor Day weekend.

