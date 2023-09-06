ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday night was a big one for Rockton, as the community came together to fire up the grills and listen to some great music.

“Blues and BBQ” is an event that the Rockton Police Association puts on every year. Organizers said that it is a great way to raise money, but also a chance to bring the community closer to the ones that save their lives every day.

“A fun community event that ties the first responders in with the community and lets them know that we are human too and we like to have fun,” said Nicole Papworth, president of the Rockton Police Association.

Wednesday was the sixth year for the event, which took place at Settlers Park. The fundraiser puts all of the proceeds back into the community.

“Community relief and member relief, so any time there’s a community member with a house fire or an unusual, extraordinary circumstance that would negatively impact their life, we try to give back financially,” Papworth said.

Funds also get put into the Jaimie Cox Memorial Scholarship, which is given to two Hononegah High School students. Organizers said that being able to raise money while bring first responders and the community together is why this makes for such a great event each year.

“It is nice to come out in the community, and actually see and have fun with the people in our community, when it’s not their worst day,” Papworth said.

“It lets people see the inside of who’s working for the performance and who’s going to be taking care of them [if] something were to happen in the area,” Loves Park Firefighter Andrew Helser added. “And, it also kind of just brings that respect and like trust with everybody.”

The Rockton Fire Protection District was giving rides on a fire truck, while Loves Park Police did a K9 demonstration. Rockford brought a SWAT vehicle and REACT brought a helicopter. That was not even all of it.

“I think the excitement of the day is probably going to be the helicopter or the K9,” Helser said. “Loves Park PD is going to be coming with their K9 unit. They always put on a great show.”

While the BBQ may have ended, residents are still more than welcome to donate.