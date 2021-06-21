Rockton residents suing Chemtool and parent company over damages caused by chemical plant fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) –Homeowners within the 1-mile radius of Chemtool Inc. have filed a second class-action lawsuit against the manufacturing plant and its parent company, Lubrizol, four days following the explosion last week.

The latest suit claims Rockton residents are suffering health issues from the smoke, and as well as dealing with damaged homes and yards that were covered in debris. The suit also says both companies were “negligent” in exercising reasonable care that would have prevented the explosion and harming the surrounding area.

“We look forward to representing the residents and business owners who have been severely impacted by the explosion at the Chemtool plant and hope to recover for them everything that they have lost as a result of this disaster,” said attorney Ed Manzke of The Collins Law Firm.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The first lawsuit was filed the same day as the evacuation order was lifted for Rockton residents to safely return home.

Lubrizol says residents can visit their website to request service for removing fire-related debris, as well as requesting reimbursement for personal expenses tied to the evacuation.