Rockton residents voice concerns to Village Board following Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton residents addressed the Village Board on Tuesday, for the first time since the Chemtool fire.

“Being three quarters of a mile from the plant, it was important to me that we make sure this stays forefront,” said resident Dan Enderle, who was among a handful of people to address the Board.

“This is our first time we’ve had any communication from our village leaders. We want to find out what they’re going to say, and hopefully more information on soil testing, and how they’re going to have Chemtool be accountable,” he said. “This is all a community led effort, we wanted to try to get more answers and put everything in perspective.”

Elizabeth Lindquist, co-founder of the Citizens for Chemtool Accountability Facebook page, said many residents want to have a conversation with elected officials.

“There are a lot of people in the community who do have concerns that they want to state publicly in a board meeting,” she said. “They also want answers so they would also like to have a Town Hall where they could ask questions of the different agencies and the elected officials involved.”

Lindquist said Mayor John Peterson has been accomodating.

“Mayor Peterson has been trying to get that town hall to happen, but most of the agencies involved aren’t willing to participate,” she said.