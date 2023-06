ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A rural Rockton road was shut down after a Wednesday night crash.

First responders were called to Freeport Road, just east of Bates Road, around 9 p.m.

Little was known at the time of this writing, but two vehicles had heavy damage. One vehicle looked like it had started on fire, and another was on its roof.

Eyewitness News crews saw ambulances at the scene.

Residents should avoid the scene as crews clean up and investigate.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…..