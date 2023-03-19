ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Local first responders will face off in a friendly competition on Monday.

Rockton and Roscoe’s police and fire departments will take part in a “Battle of the Badges” blood drive, all to benefit the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

The departments invite others in the community to go out and donate blood. Residents can go to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Station or the Rockton Fire Station from 12-6 p.m. to donate.

The village or city that receives the most donations will get bragging rights, but everyone will help to save lives.