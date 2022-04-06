ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton woman returned home Tuesday after helping Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

It was a two week trip where Brenda Warren, and the non-profit group she works with, were able to help Ukrainian families get basic supplies they have been without.

“People tend to forget about what’s going on, and I don’t want them to forget,” Warren said.

Warren worked alongside local pastors in both Romania and Ukraine to help Ukrainian refugees. The non-profit “EnVision Europa” is helping provide supplies, but more importantly, the diesel fuel to get the supplies where they are needed.

“The humanitarian aid is so vitally needed for people that have been bombed out,” Warren said. “Cities and towns, they have no food, no water, no electricity.”

Some of the families they helped are still in Ukraine, while others have left their homes due to the invasion and were able to get to Romania.

“I didn’t think what to pack,” Warren said. “I had an hour to pack and I didn’t know what to pack and she said, ‘I left all the pictures of my children in my home and I don’t know if I’ll ever get them again, and I don’t know, you know, and my dog.'”

They have received 35 semi-truck loads of humanitarian aid and sent 208 vans to 58 different locations in Ukraine. It was one way to give hope to people who now have nothing.

“Sometimes they go into the subways and stay there, but otherwise there’s really not any bomb shelters. They’re in their homes taking shelter,” Warren said. “They are fighting to defend their own country and that’s how you see, either they are joining up with the army and serving, or they’re helping to provide the humanitarian aid to help people.”

Warren encouraged people to not forget and work alongside to provide the help that Ukraine needs.

“It’s going to take a long time to build back the country to what it was once,” Warren said. “They get free of this war and just to be in prayer that the war will end soon.”

Donations can be made in “EnVision Europa.”