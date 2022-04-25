ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Chemtool is being told to cleanup after last summer’s massive fire and explosions at its Rockton plant.

The Illinois Attorney General, along with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, said that the court-enforceable order requires Chemtool to safely manage any remaining contaminants, as well as bring the site into compliance with environmental laws and regulations.

Chemtool will also have to reimburse the Illinois EPA and Winnebago County for their costs in responding to the fire. The plant caught fire on June 14, which caused dozens of explosions at forced everyone within a one mile radius to evacuate from their homes.

The new order is part of the state’s lawsuit against Chemtool.