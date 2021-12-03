Rockton’s Christmas Walk returns this weekend

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton is celebrating the holiday with its annual Christmas Walk this weekend.

The tradition has been in place for 37 years.

Visitors can take advantage of special deals at local stores, and watch as the Christmas lights are switched on for the holiday.

“It’s just something fun, special to bring back memories of being a child,” said Diana Weiser, owner of DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor. “The shops, the places to eat… grab a drink somewhere, just come and enjoy. It’s a beautiful day, it’s supposed to be beautiful this weekend.”

For a full list of Rockton Christmas Walk events, visit their website.