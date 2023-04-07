ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dairyhaus ice cream shop in Rockton is celebrating a 40-year anniversary this year.

Families lined up on Friday to get a taste of their favorite flavors.

Dariyhaus owner Brent Murray says the shop has new creations and events planned for this season.

Murray said opening day is one of his favorite days of the year.

“It’s kind of like a professional sport, where you have an off-season and an on-season,” he said. “Any baseball player or basketball player will tell you when the first day of the season hits, you’re real excited. And I’ve been doing this since I was a 14-year-old boy, so, to have our 40-year anniversary hitting right now is something pretty special, pretty proud of that.”

Dairyhaus will be open every day at 11 a.m.