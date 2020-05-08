Rockton’s Dairyhaus opens for Summer, taking online orders

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton’s Dairyhaus says they’re open for Summer and taking online orders, starting today.

The Dairyhaus was opened in 1983 by Chuck Gilbert, a salesman at Taylor Freezer, as a way to showcase locally made ice cream manufacturing equipment.

The ice cream shop has dozens of flavors to choose from.

It’s located in downtown Rockton, on East Main Street.

To order online, visit dairyhausrockton.com and shop for your ice cream. Pay online and you’ll get an email when your order is ready, with a time and day for scheduled pickup. A Dairyhaus employee will drop your order off.

