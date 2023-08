ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Most local kids are back in class, and a local school is celebrating its national success.

Hononegah Community High School is ranked 55th best in Illinois. U.S. News and World Report recently revealed its annual rankings, and Hononegah lists the highest in the stateline.

Pecatonica High School came in at 126, followed by Byron High School at 177. Auburn High School is at 181, while Stillman Valley High School ranks at 187.

The full list can be found on U.S. News’ website.