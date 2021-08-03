Rockton’s private wells not impacted by metals found in groundwater

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says private residential wells are not affected by elevated metals detected in groundwater monitoring wells last week.

The samples were collected from 16 wells used to monitor area groundwater, which do not serve area residents.

The wells were used to sample groundwater following the Chemtool fire disaster. The Chemtool plant, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road caught fire and exploded on June 14th.

The tests found antimony, cadmium, chromium, and nickel, that exceeded levels of groundwater standards.

On Tuesday, the Illinois EPA said the presence of the metals was not expected to be related to the Beloit Corporation Superfund site or the Chemtool fire.

Residences previously impacted by the Beloit Corporation Superfund Site should not use their private well water for drinking water, the IEPA said. Most of these impacted residences are connected to the Village of Rockton community water supply instead. The IEPA says those choosing to remain on private well water should be aware they have the primary responsibility to routinely test well water for potential contaminants.

Illinois EPA has recommendations private well owners can follow to help ensure that the well water is safe here.