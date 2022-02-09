ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Rockton is set to celebrate the return of the Abominable Snowman.

“Yeti Fest” is back for the 7th year. Organizers said that the outdoor festival is a fun way to break up winter and bring the community together. It kicked off Wednesday morning with Yeti Story Hour at the library.

There is also a scavenger hunt and a hot cocoa crawl, and “Dance With A Yeti!” is new this year. The Rockton Yeti will be out at the gazebo at Settler’s Park, 200 Hawick St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

People are invited to wear their onesies or adult footie pajamas.

“Just get your heart rate pumping a little bit and just have fun, laugh, probably a lot, cause the Yeti’s dancing skills are a little questionable at the moment,” said Tricia Diduch, Rockton’s planning and development administrator. “The Yeti is a very friendly Yeti. Kids usually have a blast. Actually adults too.”

Rockton businesses will get in on Yeti Fest and will feature special Valentine’s Day gifts.