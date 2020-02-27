Rod Blagojevich debuts on Cameo, offering recorded ‘shout-outs’ for money

Local News

by: Mike Ewing

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — As former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich searches for new opportunities after his release from prison, he’s tapping into his celebrity status to earn some money.

For a fee, anyone can request a short video greeting from Blagojevich through the Cameo app, whether they’re looking to celebrate a special occasion or get a little motivation. Videos on Cameo average about 25 seconds in length, according to Cosmopolitan.

“If you want a birthday greeting, an anniversary greeting, motivation or any other shout-out, I can’t wait to hear from you,” he says in a promotional video on the website.

Patti Blagojevich announced her husband’s debut on Twitter just before 2 p.m. Thursday. He was originally offering videos for $40, but as of this article’s posting hours later the price has risen to $100.

Recording greetings for the service could offer one way for the convicted felon to earn an income as the Illinois Supreme Court considers whether to disbar him.

The Chicago-based Cameo connects users with a wide roster of actors, current and former athletes, musicians and other celebrities willing to record a message for a wide range of costs.

Among them are former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher ($540), and former Bulls Dennis Rodman ($350) and Horace Grant ($300). Some of the most expensive celebrities on the platform are Caitlyn Jenner ($2,500), Shawn and Marlon Wayans ($1,000), and Kevin O’Leary ($1,200).

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories