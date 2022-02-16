MILWAUKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest 2022, with fellow Hall of Famers Cheap Trick opening.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Stewart’s show is part of a 38-city North American tour, his first in four years.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends, June 23rd to 25th, June 30th to July 2nd, and July 7th to 9th.

Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, and Halsey will headline the festival’s three other ampitheaters.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and ticketmaster.com.