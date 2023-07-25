ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian, actor and singer Rodney Carrington is bringing his show to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November.

Carrington has released 8 comedy albums and 3 musical albums on his own record label, such as “Get Em Out” and “Here Comes the Truth,” following an additional 9 comedy albums.

He has also starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC, and co-starred in the feature film “Beer for My Horses” with Toby Keith.

Carrington has also hosted the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX, and won “Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance in Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”

He will perform at the Coronado on Thursday, November 9th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the Coronado box office.