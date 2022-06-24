ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling on Friday, allowing states to ban abortion.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

What does it mean for Illinois?

Abortion is still legal in the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying, “In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care.

“In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health,” he continued.

In a speech on abortion rights in May, Pritzker offhandedly called for activists to take to the streets in protest, saying his mother taught him “how important it is to turn protest into action.” Later he emphasized they must be peaceful.

On Friday, Pritzker called for a special session of the General Assembly to “further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.”

Illinois is spending $11.2 million to fund abortion clinics across the state.

The new funds will support access to Title X services under the Illinois Family Planning Program now that the Biden administration has reversed a rule which prevented family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.

Illinois has named itself as a safe haven for abortion care and began welcoming out-of-state patients for abortion in 2021.

In 2019, Illinois established abortion as a fundamental right through the Reproductive Health Act.

In December 2021, Pritzker signed a law allowing a pregnant minor to get an abortion without notifying a family member or legal guardian.

In 2022, Planned Parenthood of Illinois began making abortion pills available by mail. Staff with Planned Parenthood said that the pill is a safe way to end pregnancy in the early stages, before 11 weeks gestation.