ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV.

The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating.

Details of what led up to the crash were not available, nor was information on possible injuries.