ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department and other first responders were on the scene of a rollover crash at US 20 and Montague Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound traffic was diverted while emergency crews worked to clean up the debris.

At least one car was seen flipped over on its roof in the median. According to scanner traffic, the crash happened around 1:25 p.m.

There is no word yet of possible injuries.

DEVELOPING…