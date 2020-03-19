Rollover crash forces power outage, police asking public to avoid area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say that around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a single rollover accident on the 700 block of Peter Avenue in Rockford.
The vehicle struck a utility pole and caused a power outage. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
ComEd also responded to the scene to repair the damage.
Rockford Police closed the road and is asking the public to avoid the area. Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
